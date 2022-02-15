NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been expelled from school, and his father is getting a lesson in the law.

The parent, 37-year-old Mark Polyakov, bonded out of jail Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested a day earlier, accused of threatening to burn down his son’s school, Scheck Hillel Community School, in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to police, the threats were on a parent text thread labeled, “no more masks Hillel.”

Police said he texted on Feb. 8, “I want to burn this school to the ground. This is what they are doing outside forcing masks 80 degrees. You can’t be nice, gets you no where.”

Then, on the 10th, in the same group chat: “I just got kicked out of Hillel. I will burn this school down.”

After a parent on the thread reported him, he was banned from the school property, and his son was expelled.

In a statement, the interim head of the school offered this:

“Our school holds security as a cornerstone of our institution, and we take any threat very seriously and follow all guidelines, including reporting any such threats to the police. We reported a parent’s threat of violence against our school and understand that their investigation has led to an arrest. We have zero tolerance for aggressive or violent language or behavior.”

“We’re expected as grandparents and parents to follow the proper channels if we disagree with something, and obviously the threats are very scary, but the school has security, and I have complete faith in that,” said Hedy Whitebook, a grandparent.

“I think that it’s very serious,” said Rachel Slelatt, a parent. “I think that Hillel was right to report it to the police, and hopefully that it’s taken care of. I mean, it was scary, but I think it was well taken care of.”

Polyakov is charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily injury. His son was expelled. He is banned from the school.

