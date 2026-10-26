OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute over a parking space in Opa-locka escalated when a driver allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill two people who honked at him, police said.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Ralph Douson Dagrin was involved in the confrontation Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 13800 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Investigators said two people honked their vehicle’s horn at Dagrin to get him to move, prompting him to exit his vehicle and confront them.

During the argument, Dagrin allegedly became aggressive, pointed a handgun toward them and threatened their lives.

“What, I will kill you,” Dagrin allegedly said, according to the report.

Both victims told police they feared for their lives and believed he would shoot them.

Police said Dagrin then entered a nearby apartment complex, where officers searched for him.

An officer later spotted Dagrin exiting an elevator and detained him. During a pat-down, police discovered a black Glock 17 handgun inside a holster secured to his waistband.

Investigators said Dagrin admitted to retrieving the firearm from beneath his steering wheel and placing it in his waistband during the confrontation but denied threatening anyone.

However, his girlfriend, who witnessed the incident, told police he pulled the gun from his waistband a second time and pointed it toward the victims during the argument.

Dagrin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

He appeared in bond court, where a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $7,500.

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