Mother, attorney of teen punched by Coral Springs officer at mall speak out

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother and attorney of a teenage girl who was captured on cellphone video being beaten by an officer outside of a mall in Coral Springs are speaking out on the controversial arrest, but officials said the viral clip doesn’t tell the whole story.

The video, recorded Thursday at Coral Square Mall, shows the 14-year-old girl face down on the ground, on top of her hands, as two Coral Springs Police officers try to handcuff her. During the confrontation, an officer could be seen punching the girl twice in the ribs.

“Why are you hitting her?” a girl is heard screaming in the video.

The video has many in the community in an uproar. Speaking with 7News on Friday, the teen’s mother, Jessica Dennis, said watching her daughter being punched was heartbreaking.

“I’m angry. I would never expect this to happen,” she said.

Dennis said the daughter was not seen in the video fighting back.

“She clearly wasn’t aggressive. Everyone could see she was laying there,” she said, “so I just want justice to be served.”

Dennis has hired attorney Meeghan Moldof, who said the officer used excessive force during the arrest.

“It’s clear from the video that my client was on the ground. Her hands are on her belly, the officer’s knees are on her back, and he’s just gut-shotting her, like one after another,” said Moldof.

However, investigators said the video only shows the end of the story.

Detectives said, due to early release from school, there were large groups of teens at the Coral Square mall on Thursday. The situation began after officers received a call about unruly teens who had been harassing other shoppers.

Police said the 14-year-old was seen pushing another teen. She and the other teens were issued a trespass warning and told not to return.

However, police said, the group returned, and they arrested one of the male teens.

After the teenage boy was arrested, they said the girl in the video began cursing and trying to incite the other teens.

A statement issued by Coral Springs Police read, “Officers attempted to take her into custody, at which time she began to fight and resist arrest. Due to her stature and aggressive behavior, officers took her to the ground attempting to get her to release her fists. As seen in the video, she resisted arrest, and in order to have her comply, she was struck in the side to release her clenched fists.”

The teen was then taken into custody.

The police statement goes on to say, “After she was handcuffed, and officers attempted to place her in the patrol car, she violently kicked one of the officers.”

But Moldof said the teen’s behavior does not justify the officer’s actions.

“To say that the police officer was justified to punch her continuously while he has his knees on her back and her hands around her belly, the video speaks for itself,” she said. “That’s the truth right there.”

Dennis said the incident has caused her to become disillusioned with local police.

“I can’t trust them anymore. Like, I don’t feel safe in the area,” she said.

The teen faces three separate charges. She was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Her family has hired two attorneys to deal with the criminal and civil cases.

