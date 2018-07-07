COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Coconut Creek has been found safe, authorities said.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 13-year-old Giselle Calderon had been last seen on Friday, at around 11:45 p.m., after being dropped off at the entrance to the St. Andrews Apartments along the 5400 block of Lyons Road.

Investigators said the teen had apparently left the complex of her own accord.

We are pleased to announce that missing 13-year-old Giselle Calderon was found safe earlier this evening here in Coconut Creek. #CreekFamilyPD #MyCoconutCreek pic.twitter.com/BXZwBY5vE1 — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CreekFamilyPD) July 9, 2018

Sunday night, police sent out a tweet confirming Calderon was located in Coconut Creek at around 7 p.m.

