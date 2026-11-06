MIAMI (WSVN) - Two armed robbers sent employees scrambling to hide inside a Miami smoke shop before fleeing with about $550 from the register, according to police.

Investigators identified one of the men as Lenorse Lee Williams, 18, according to an arrest report.

The robbery happened Thursday morning at ONB Market, located at 1633 NW Third Ave.

A clerk told police the two men initially entered wearing ski masks and asked about the price of an item. After she told them they needed to remove their masks, they left and returned about five minutes later, the report states.

Williams headed toward the back of the store while the other man approached the register, according to police.

The clerk said she heard both men rack their firearms, prompting her to scream and hide in a nearby office.

Another employee briefly came out of the bathroom before retreating inside to hide, police said.

From a camera monitor in the office, the clerk watched the second man open the register and take about $550, according to the report.

Both men then ran west through a nearby courtyard, police said.

Detectives using a drone tracked Williams as he fled. According to the report, drone footage showed him removing his shorts and hiding at 1840 NW Fifth Place.

During an interview with detectives, Williams acknowledged being at the scene and identified himself in drone and surveillance images but denied participating in the robbery, police said.

Officers arrested Williams Thursday afternoon on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and burglary with assault or battery.

A judge found probable cause and issued no bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.