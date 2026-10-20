MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he refused to leave a Miami home when his Grindr date realized he did not match his profile picture, leading to a violent confrontation that left two people with bite injuries.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Luis Cesar Menendez de la Cruz met one of the victims through the dating app Grindr and arrived at his home Monday afternoon.

Police said Menendez de la Cruz entered the residence wearing a hat that partially concealed his face.

Once inside, the victim realized he did not resemble the person in the profile picture and repeatedly asked him to leave.

Instead, Menendez de la Cruz asked to use the bathroom to freshen up, according to the report. Investigators said the victim allowed him to enter the bathroom but became suspicious when he heard no activity inside.

The victim again demanded that he leave and threatened to call police. Menendez de la Cruz then emerged from the bathroom naked and refused to leave, police said.

According to the report, when the victim attempted to call 911, Menendez de la Cruz snatched his phone and refused to return it.

Police said he then pinned the victim to a bed, forcibly kissed and licked his face and punched him multiple times.

The victim managed to escape the bedroom and sought help from his roommate, who was working in the living room.

Investigators said both victims attempted to remove him from the residence, but he fought back, biting the first victim on the back and his roommate multiple times on the arm.

Menendez de la Cruz then broke free, ran back into the bedroom and began speaking incoherently, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they found Menendez de la Cruz naked on a bed in a rear bedroom.

Police said he ignored repeated commands in English and Spanish to get dressed and place his hands behind his back.

An officer deployed a Taser, which was initially effective, but Menendez de la Cruz continued resisting. Additional officers responded and eventually restrained him.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he faces charges of burglary with assault or battery, robbery by sudden snatching, tampering with a witness or victim and resisting an officer without violence.

During his bond court appearance Tuesday, a judge found probable cause, ordered him held without bond and noted an immigration hold.

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