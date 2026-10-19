MIAMI (WSVN) - The YWCA South Florida honored community leaders, programs and a new class of trailblazers on Saturday evening during its sixth annual “First But Not Last” celebration.

The event recognized those who have helped make an impact across South Florida. Among those honored was Barry University’s President Mike Allen.

“Our students are very proud; we have students all over. They are representing tonight; they are the reason we all should be very excited and optimistic about our future,” said Allen.

Awards were presented to individuals who went above and beyond in supporting the community,

“It’s really an award on behalf of Barry University; it’s an award on behalf of our faculty, our staff, our community at Barry, and the impact that they have and this amazing community here in Miami. I’m so proud of it,” said Allen.

This year’s theme, “We The Women — Finishing the Sentence the Founders Started,” highlights the organization’s mission and the fundraiser’s support for its work across South Florida.

This work includes early education, developing our youth, and prosperity in health and economically.

“Carrie Ann Roy’s, the team at the YWCA, the impact that they have on our community is truly tremendous, and we are very blessed to have them leading the way here in Miami,” said Allen.

Guests who attended the weekend event came dressed in fashion-forward looks and celebrated the organization’s leadership.

“When I think about the mission of the YWCA and the mission of the Urban League of Broward County, to move individuals forward, move families forward, we have such synergy and I just look forward to continuing our work together,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president & CEO of Urban League of Broward County.

During this year’s event, 7News’ Olivia Diventi took center stage as the emcee.

The evening also featured an immersive “impact experience,” showcasing the organization’s special moments and personal stories from families served by the YWCA South Florida.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the YWCA South Florida.

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