MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans of the Brazilian soccer team gathered in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to celebrate soccer and the FIFA World Cup.

The community came together to celebrate soccer legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima at a pop-up shop inside Wynwood Marketplace called Casa Rede Ronaldo.

The event, which will be live for 39 days, is organized by Ronaldo’s son, Ronald Nazario.

“To see everyone coming together to celebrate football and especially celebrating my father, it’s such a blessing,” said Ronald.

The space includes a museum displaying Ronaldo’s history.

“He’s got a lot of more trophies. So we’ve got boots that he wore when he was playing for the World Cup in 2002, jersey from 2002 with the whole signature from the team,” said Ronald.

Ronald’s mother spoke to 7News in Portuguese, saying the museum shows a story of perseverance.

“Looking at all of this, with all these people, looking at all the history involving his father during a World Cup year and his dad’s 50th birthday, it’s a story of perseverance and I think Brazil is carrying that feeling into the World Cup.” Milene Dominguez, Ronald’s mother said.

The pop-up also includes music, food, games and art and fun for the whole family.

“He’s going to being graffitiing on the canvas, t-shirts. When you come here in the daytime he’s going to be live painting,” said Ronald about Tico Canato, a Brazilian artist.

When the World Cup starts, fans of any team can gather to watch.

For Brazilians in South Florida, the area will be World Cup headquarters.

“It brings us so much joy to bring our kids here to feel how we grow up in Brazil, the World Cup is such an important event for us,” said Larissa Calil, a fan of team Brazil.

“Seeing the whole city excited, fans, people actually flying all over the world, coming to Miami, even going to Mexico, Canada, it’s just beautiful,” said Diogo Snow, an artist.

Both fans and Brazilian soccer executives have high hopes for the World Cup in Miami.

“I’m sure it’s going to be the hardest World Cup, but with the launch with the whole Brazil team staff, they’re working hard to make the players well prepared to have a good World Cup,” said Bruno Costa from the Brazilian Football Confederation.

The pop-up is open through July 19.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting on June 11.

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