MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the FIFA World Cup continues, one of the oldest pieces of soccer history made a South Florida stop.

The world’s oldest soccer ball arrived at Miami International Airport on Saturday for a historic first-ever exhibition in the United States.

The 16th-century artifact is a loan from Scotland’s Stirling Smith Museum and was welcomed with a ceremony hosted by the Consulate General of Brazil and airport officials.

All of this in celebration of the Scotland vs. Brazil game on Wednesday.

“Is the first time ever that the ball is coming to the World Cup and the first time is coming to America, so it’s quite a historic moment the ball arriving here,” said Faroque Hussain, honorary consul for Brazil. “The ball is only in the United States, so is a very limited opportunity for people to come from across Florida, across Miami to come and look at the oldest football in the world.”

The historic artifact will be on display at the Coral Gables Museum from Monday until June 27.

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