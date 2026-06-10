(WSVN) - While many fans will be tuned in for the competitive matches featured in the FIFA World Cup, many will also get the opportunity to try dishes from cultures spanning three different countries.

As the World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, fans in each of the host cities will be able to go on an unmatched culinary journey.

For those traveling to Mexico City, the most widely consumed and well-known staple from Mexican culture that you can’t miss out on: tacos.

Carolina Gonzalez, a cook for El Califa de León in the Mexican capital, said she’s expecting a large mix of locals and visitors to stop by during the global tournament.

“I imagine there will be a lot of people, foreigners or locals, I suppose. I don’t really know yet, but hopefully we’ll have plenty of customers,” Gonzalez said in Spanish.

Meanwhile in Canada, residents from Quebec would be quick to recommend poutine, which is a plate of fries topped with gravy and cheese curds.

While some might not find it the most visually appealing of dishes, tourists attest to it being a must to try on a trip to the country.

“Everybody who goes to Quebec or Canada says you have to try poutine. Poutine is not the best dish, but poutine is from Canada. You have to try poutine,” said Lisa Denis, a tourist visiting from France.

As for the many World Cup host cities across the U.S., there’s no shortage of appetizing meals to try.

For those heading to Philadelphia, ordering the signature Philly cheesesteak sandwich is akin to a rite of passage.

“You want to tell them what kind of cheese you want. So it’s whiz, American, provolone and Cooper sharp, and you say if you want onions, which is with or without. ‘Whiz with, whiz without,’ just like that,” said Anthony Rossi, a cook at Geno’s Steaks.

Moving to the heart of the country in Kansas City, Missouri, which will be every barbecue lover’s dream.

All kinds of smoked meats will fill up tables and the empty stomachs of customers.

“We’ve been enjoying coming here and bringing people who are visiting from out of town here and just giving them a little taste of Kansas City,” said Camilla Thomas, a customer at Joe’s BBQ.

Even though all of these other host cities have excellent food options to try, none of them hold a candle to the options available for locals and fans alike in South Florida.

A classic crispy, savory Cuban sandwich from restaurants like Sanguich offers a taste of Miami’s historic Latin culture. A side of croquetas and cafecito to drink completes the authentic experience.

Much like how the World Cup helps bring countries together around a love for soccer, it also gives fans a chance to explore the depths of cultures from all over the world.

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