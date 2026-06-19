MIAMI (WSVN) - One week has passed since the World Cup started, and South Florida is doing what they do best.

“I love Mexico,” said a soccer fan.

Soccer fans have been uniting and blending each other’s cultures.

“I feel like it’s so great to see that, a community like, like how a game can just bring so many people together,” said a soccer fan.

From Wednesday night’s thrilling Colombia game to a Canada-Qatar blowout on Thursday, Fan Fest at Bayfront Park has shown it all.

“I’m happy to see us win our first World Cup game, and amazing,” said a soccer fan.

“Goal, goal, goal,” said a soccer fan.

“It don’t even matter because Spain gonna win. It don’t even matter,” said another soccer fan.

Fans shared their experience at Fan Fest.

“It’s a vibe, let me tell you, it’s really fun, there is a lot of different things to do,” said a soccer fan.

Visitors from all over the world are also taking in the World Cup madness by representing their teams.

‘I’m from New Zealand,” said a soccer fan.

“I’m from England,” said a soccer fan. “You know, you saw Mexico shirts, you saw England shirts, literally all over the world.”

For many people, soccer isn’t just a sport. It’s tradition, family bonding and opportunity.

“I think that this has been the healthiest period in North America in the last 20 years. I never seen more humanity, more love, people coming together. I love this. I’m hooked. I’ve been out here for every Canada game. I’m gonna go march with the Scots on Monday. I think this is just a beautiful thing, and I am so happy right now,” said a soccer fan.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun and watch the matches on WSVN-7.

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