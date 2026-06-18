MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of World Cup fans was enjoying a night out in South Beach until a lurking man displayed a knife, swung it around, and harassed them, police said.

The tourists from California said the scare on the beach occurred when they noticed a man stalking them as they walked along one of the busy sections of Ocean Drive.

According to Miami Beach Police, witnesses and victims stated: “The subject lifted his jacket, at which time they observed a pocket knife tucked into his waistband.”

Police said they received complaints about the man from employees of Ocean Drive’s Mango’s as well as from the World Cup tourists.

The young tourists said that upon noticing the man, they kept turning their heads to keep an eye on them as he kept following them.

According to the report, the tourists told responding officers that at one point, the man asked them, “Why y’all walking so fast?” as he held a knife.

Video provided by the Sherbrooke Hotel’s Mitch Novick captured officers parking their cruisers along Collins Avenue after being flagged down by the tourists. The video also shows the area populated with soccer fans draped in themed jerseys and flags.

“[The man] was brandishing a knife and swinging it,” said Novick.

His cameras captured the confrontation between officers and the subject.

“Back up from them right now! Back up from them right now! Drop that [expletive] book-bag right now!” said a Miami Beach officer on video.

This isn’t the only time lovers of the World Cup in Miami Beach dealt with a bummer due to a man with a blade.

In North Beach on Monday, police arrested a man for destroying an inflatable Uruguay soccer ball.

This latest incident has local officials concerned, especially during the World Cup events, where fans will be all over the area.

Commissioner Joe Magazine wants areas ripe for Miami Beach crime to be cleaned up through new zoning and development.

“When we can have people from all over the world come here for the World Cup, for any event, you name it, and have these incidents not happen,” said Magazine.

This latest incident ended without injuries, but with the arrest of Juan Rivera.

Rivera faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and allegedly scaring these tourists during their visit to South Beach.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Rivera remains behind bars at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

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