CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A young Tennessee woman who made a remarkable recovery after she suffered a life-changing injury in the Bahamas bid an emotional farewell to the South Florida hospital where she was nursed back to health.

7News cameras captured Hannah Smith as her family joined doctors, therapists and other staff at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Cutler Bay to cheer her on as she rang the bell and wheeled her way out of the hospital.

“It’s just a big win for something I didn’t see a couple months ago when I first had my accident, so big motivation,” said Smith.

The 22-year-old, a recent graduate from Miles College in Alabama, survived the unthinkable back on May 12. She shared her ordeal and provided an update on her rehabilitation to 7News on Thursday.

In an interview with 7News, Smith described what happened while she was celebrating her graduation in the Bahamas, when she was grievously injured by a boat’s propellers.

“When we stopped at a port in the Bahamas, I went on an excursion and, unfortunately, the boat propellers kind of dismembered my legs,” she said. “I had to get them amputated in the hospital — [my left] one was done in the Bahamas — and then I was airlifted to Miami.”

She underwent several surgeries and did three hours of physical therapy a day.

After months of recovering and getting her strength back, she’s made remarkable strides through many difficult moments. She remains grateful to be alive.

“I traded my legs for my life,” said Smith.

Despite facing monumental challenges, Smith has conquered every obstacle with an infectious smile each day.

“It’s up to you on, if you’re going to be happy or sad or, you know, choose to be mad every day,” she said.

Smith said her motivation, family and faith have kept her going.

“Besides God, definitely my parents, like when I have any sad moments, they pulled me straight out of it, or like, if I don’t think I could do something, they tell me I can,” said Smith. “I told them I don’t think I’d be as positive in this situation without them.”

Smith’s family cheered the major milestone, as she got into the front seat of their car.

It is a moment she’s taking the time to be proud of, but she also looks ahead to her next steps in her recovery.

“Very proud of myself, just being able to do a lot of my basic hygiene and get around, transfer,” said Smith. “Next steps, just keep healing, do outpatient therapy and prepare for my prosthetics.”

