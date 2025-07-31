CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A boating accident in the Bahamas turned what was supposed to be a graduation celebration into sorrow, but a young South Florida woman’s courage and conviction is leading her to a remarkable recovery from a life-changing injury.

Hannah Smith, a recent graduate from Miles College, survived the unthinkable back in May. The 22-year-old shared her ordeal and provided an update on her rehabilitation to 7News on Thursday.

“I could have just lost so much more. My family could be grieving right now, instead of like helping me rehabilitate,” she said.

Faith and family keep Smith going. She is beating all odds after a boating accident nearly took her life.

Smith was in the Bahamas to celebrate her graduation.

“When we stopped at a port in the Bahamas, I went on an excursion and, unfortunately, the boat propellers kind of dismembered my legs,” she said. “I had to get them amputated in the hospital — this one was done in the Bahamas — and then I was airlifted to Miami.”

After that, Smith’s life changed. Following several surgeries at different hospitals and rough recoveries for her wounds, she’s doing daily physical therapy, getting stronger by the day.

“A lot of my wounds are almost closed, so it’s kind of like slowly getting back to a new normal life,” she said.

Dr. Evan Grant with Baptist Health agrees. He marveled at the progress his patient has made.

“I think she has a great prognosis. She’s already at a tremendous recovery,” he said. “She’s got that support system, but she’s also got a great attitude herself.”

Smith is determined to not let the accident define her, because her dreams aren’t going anywhere. She still wants to be a tattoo artist, and she has some new goals, too.

“The only thing that hasn’t changed is, I still want to do tattoos. Even in the hospital, I want them to go get my tattoo machine so I can tattoo myself,” she said. “Working with prosthetics, people that are amputees, children, women, men, and kind of like, I don’t know, giving them a community.”

Smith’s positive outlook on all this is truly remarkable. She will hopefully be fitted for prosthetics in the near future.

If you would like to help Smith out on her recovery journey, her family has created a GoFundMe page.

