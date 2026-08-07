MIAMI (WSVN) - A 41-year-old man was arrested after police said he followed a woman as she walked to work in Miami, threw a large boulder toward her and repeatedly struck her in the face with her own umbrella.

According to an arrest report, Richard Kenneth Hughes Jr. approached the victim near Northwest First Court and Northwest Sixth Street at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Hughes followed the woman and became verbally aggressive before charging at her without provocation.

Investigators said Hughes grabbed the umbrella she was holding and repeatedly struck her in the face with it.

An independent witness told officers he saw Hughes continue hitting the woman while she was on the ground and unable to defend herself.

The victim suffered a deep cut to her face that required medical attention, according to the report.

Police said surveillance video captured the attack and showed Hughes picking up a large boulder and throwing it toward the woman, narrowly missing her.

He then allegedly rushed toward her, took her umbrella and repeatedly struck her in the face before fleeing on foot.

Officers issued a BOLO and located a person matching the description from the surveillance video a short time later.

Hughes was taken into custody near Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 10th Street.

Hughes was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge found probable cause and issued $ 170000 bond.

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