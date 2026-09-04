MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a high-rise condominium in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Cameras captured a large police presence at the Solitair Brickell Apartments, located at 86 SW 8th St., just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

City of Miami Police units arrived at the scene of the incident at around 4:45 a.m. to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman’s condition is currently unknown.

It’s unclear at this time whether ot not this was a domestic incident.

Detectives have shut down the main elevators in the building and will be examining surveillance video, as they continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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