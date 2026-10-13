MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she came under fire while inside her car in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the victim told officers she was driving into her apartment complex when she felt a sharp pain in her right leg and realized she had been shot. She said she did not see a shooter or anyone with a gun.

Paramedics airlifted the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Officials said the patient was conscious and alert during transport.

Detectives have provided no information on the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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