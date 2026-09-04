MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a high-rise condominium in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood that left a woman dead and led police to detain a man.

Cameras captured a large police presence at the Solitair Brickell Apartments, located at 86 SW 8th St., just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

City of Miami Police units arrived at the scene of the domestic-related incident at around 4:45 a.m. to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

7News has learned the stabbing took place on the 47th floor.

A man told 7News he saw the victim lying on the ground.

“I was walking down the stairs to go for a run. I heard some noise this morning, like 4:30. Woke up to it, didn’t know what I heard,” he said. “I rounded the corner, I just saw the yellow police tape, and then I heard some keys, then I saw four cops and a body with a pool of blood.”

Late Friday morning, investigators confirmed the victim, a woman in her late 50s or early 60s, succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they have detained a man for questioning and indicated this was an isolated domestic incident.

Detectives temporarily shut down the main elevators in the building and are examining surveillance video, as they continue their investigation.

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