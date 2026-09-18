NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 11th Court and 145th Street on Thursday night.

Deputies arrived to the scene and said the dogs turn their sights on them, prompting deputies to open fire on the animals.

None of the animals were injured but the gunshots scared the dogs away.

The victim who was injured was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As of late Thursday night, it’s unclear if any of the deputies were injured.

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