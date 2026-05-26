MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old woman is accused of stealing about $60,000 worth of jewelry, designer clothing and other personal items from a man she met at a Brickell nightclub before accompanying him back to his hotel room, according to Miami Police.

Deziree Hood was arrested on a second-degree grand theft charge after detectives said the victim met her at Club Coco on May 21 and later invited her to his hotel at Icon Brickell, located at 485 Brickell Ave.

According to an arrest report, the pair continued drinking at the hotel before falling asleep around 6 a.m.

The victim later woke up around 10 a.m. and discovered several high-end items missing, including jewelry and designer clothing valued at approximately $60,000.

Police said the victim attempted to contact Hood through Instagram and by phone but received no response.

Investigators said building security provided surveillance video allegedly showing Hood leaving the hotel around 7:30 a.m. carrying a large bag and wearing the victim’s jersey.

Police said the victim later identified Hood in a photo lineup prepared by detectives.

Hood was taken into custody May 23 and remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before being arrested in the case without incident, according to the report.

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