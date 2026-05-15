MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old Miami woman was arrested after police said she forced her way into her ex-girlfriend’s apartment twice and attacked her during a domestic dispute Thursday in Little Havana.

Jessy Nicole Martinez faces charges of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief causing more than $200 in damage but less than $1,000, according to a Miami Police arrest affidavit.

Police said Martinez and the victim had been in a relationship for about three years and had recently broken up.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 600 block of Southwest Seventh Street after a 911 caller reported a domestic dispute heard over an open line before hanging up.

According to investigators, Martinez later arrived at the victim’s apartment and knocked on the front door.

The victim and a witness saw Martinez and attempted to shut the door, police said. Moments later, Martinez allegedly kicked the front door open and entered the apartment, where she pushed the victim in the chest.

Police said the victim then struck Martinez in an attempt to defend herself, leading to a physical fight between the two women.

Authorities said Martinez left but returned a second time through another entry door connected to the kitchen, allegedly kicking that door open as well before punching the victim with a closed fist and engaging in another fight.

Police said a witness gave a statement consistent with the victim’s account, and officers observed damage to both apartment doors.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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