NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested after deputies said she attacked her roommate with a broomstick and later threatened to kill her with a knife during a dispute inside a Little River area home, authorities said.

Yasmay Terazon-Martinez, 49, faces charges of armed burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident Saturday at a residence near Northwest Miami Court and Northwest 80th Street, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Deputies said the victim told investigators she was asleep in her bedroom when Terazon-Martinez entered the room and struck her in the head and arm with a broomstick while yelling at her to leave the home.

Authorities said the suspect briefly left the room before returning moments later holding a black knife and telling the victim, “I’m going to kill you.”

Fearing for her life, the victim fled the residence and called police, according to the report.

Investigators said the victim had been renting a room at the home for about two weeks and had ongoing disputes with the defendant, who allegedly accused her of having relations with another man living at the property.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the knife and broomstick, authorities said.

Investigators said Terazon-Martinez denied the argument became physical and gave inconsistent statements during questioning.

Authorities said Terazon-Martinez was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

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