MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge

Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman along Collins Avenue in Mid Beach, Thursday afternoon, in separate incidents.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, 61-year-old Lena Chiang said she was walking with her husband when she was struck. She’s recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the second victim is in worse shape. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Ramirez was faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

Her bond has been set at $15,000.

