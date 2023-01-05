MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened Collins Avenue in Miami Beach as they continue to investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

MBPD first received a 911 call of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near 44th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Moments later, a second crash involving a pedestrian occurred near 57th Street on Collins Avenue.

“Terrible accident down the street, two hit-and-runs,” said a passer-by.

A 7News source close to the investigation said five cars were also struck.

No lanes are closed at the scene of the first hit-and-run.

Police believe the same vehicle is involved, described as a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows. They said the driver fled northbound on Collins Avenue.

“Vehicle is going in a northbound direction of travel, a black Nissan Altima with black tints,” a dispatcher told officers in a radio transmission.

Paramedics transported the victims, a man and a woman, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators said the woman was injured near 44th Street and Collins; she is listed in stable condition. The man was struck near 57th Street and Collins; he is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area residents said this stretch of Collins Avenue is very dangerous for pedestrians due to reckless drivers.

“Even when you’re crossing crosswalks, even when you have the light — even, even, even — you still take your life in your hands here, because they run lights,” said area resident Mary Sandro. “Yeah, something needs to be done here. This is very, very, very sad.”

Police shut down Collins northbound between 56th and 58th streets for several hours. Traffic along the southbound lanes before, during and after the evening rush moved at a crawl with only one right lane open in the area.

“I wish, in general, we just had more control over and enforcement of rules here to restrict a lot of this reckless behavior,” said Sandro. “It’s a shame, ’cause it’s gorgeous here. It’s paradise, and it’s bipolar. It’s the best, and then it’s the worst.”

Just after 9 p.m., police confirmed all lanes were reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.