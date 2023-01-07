MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to two back-to-back hit-and-runs along a busy stretch of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers told 7News late Friday night that Hanee Julieth Ramirez was taken into custody in Medley.

BREAKING: Miami Beach Police have the Collins Ave hit and run suspect in custody now. She was apprehended in Medley, per 7News sources. Hanee Ramirez will face hit and run related charges once booked into Miami-Dade County Jail. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/bmuosLveGO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 7, 2023

7News also learned Miami Beach Police detectives interviewed the suspect at police headquarters.

She was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Ramirez is accused of driving the car that hit 61-year-old Lena Chiang and an as-yet unidentified man in different sections of Collins Avenue in Mid Beach, Thursday afternoon.

Chiang was struck at 44th Street, and the man was hit at 57th Street.

Both victims remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the man is listed in critical condition and Chiang is stable.

Speaking with 7News on the phone, Chiang, who is visiting South Florida with her husband, said they were walking on a sidewalk when they saw a car heading straight toward them.

“I felt so frightened. I was such in shock, so I asked Jesus to give peace, give me peace,” she said.

Chaig’s husband was not hurt.

