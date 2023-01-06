As police continue searching for the driver who struck a woman, then blocks away, struck a man on Collins Avenue in Mid Beach, the woman and her husband shared their account of the frightening ordeal.

Lena Chiang said she’s thankful to be alive, as she spoke with 7News on the phone from her hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Friday night.

“I felt so frightened. I was such in shock, so I asked Jesus to give peace, give me peace,” said the 61-year-old.

Collins Avenue in Miami Beach was once again open Friday, as Miami Beach Police continue to investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent Lena and a man to the hospital as trauma alerts, a day earlier.

It was an awful moment for the Chiangs, who are visiting from Chicago.

“First time here, OK? First time in Miami, less than four hours, you know, this happens,” said Chen Chiang, Lena’s husband.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units first responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash involving a woman near 44th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The Chiangs said they were walking on the sidewalk when they saw a car coming right at them.

“My husband jumped away, then the car directly comes to me,” said Lena. “It just happened so fast.”

“My wife was just two feet behind me,” said Chen. “Just right ahead, struck her. She was airborne.”

“I said, ‘Jesus, please help me,'” said Lena.

Moments later, police said, a second crash involving another pedestrian, this time a man, occurred near 57th Street on Collins Avenue.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The injured man is listed in critical condition.

Chiang said his wife injured her shoulder, knee and lung, but her injuries are not life-threatening. She is listed in stable condition.

“Collarbone is fractured,” said Lena.

“I’m just praying for her the best I can, and for the other guy, too,” said Chen.

Police believe the same driver was responsible for both crashes before fleeing northbound on Collins.

7News sources said at least five other cars were hit during the chaos.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives described the vehicle that struck the victims as a black 4-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Investigators are hot on the trail of a woman they believe was driving the Altima, according to 7News sources close to the investigation.

Sources also said police know who the driver is and have a warrant for her arrest.

“I don’t know what’s her problem, what’s her issue. It’s horrible right now; the whole world is getting crazy,” said Lena.

If you have any information on these hit-and-runs or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.