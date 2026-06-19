NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dry heat across South Florida keeping brush fires alive caused additional road closures in West Miami-Dade.

All southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike between NW 41 Street and Okeechobee Road are closed, according to officials.

Additionally, Krome Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Okeechobee Road in both directions is also closed.

Fire crews have dealt with the fires all week long as they continue to put out hot spots.

In good news for metro South Florida, the shift in the wind has pushed most of the smoke west.

The three wildfires across western Miami-Dade has blanketed South Florida with smoky skies for about a week now.

“These fires present a significant challenge for all responders due to weather shifting winds and other factors,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jason Fernandez.

Friday now marks day six of the fire fight, as over 18,000 have been torched as crews continue to douse hotspots and hope Mother Nature lends a hand.

“If you see or smell smoke, stay inside your homes,” said Fernandez.

The majority of this fire has been contained, and smoke will depend on how the wind shifts throughout the weekend.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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