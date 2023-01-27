MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after former students shared their stories in court about a former Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher accused of crossing the line, his wife and the school’s principal took the stand in his trial.

Jason Meyers faces three counts of engaging in sex with a minor when he was a teacher at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

The defendant was arrested in 2016. He chose not to testify on Friday.

“After speaking to your lawyers in this case and hearing everything that’s been presented thus far in court, is it your decision to testify?” asked the judge.

“No,” said Meyers.

The defense called on his wife, Kimberley Meyers, who is also a teacher at the school, to take the stand.

She said she never saw the victim and her husband alone in his class or any student.

“I can tell you that I personally never walked in on him one-on-one alone in a classroom with a student,” she said.

The school’s principal, Victoria Dobbs, said that after Meyers was arrested, she sent a message to parents about the incident. She said the father of one of the victims reached out to her.

“The following day he came into school, he wanted to speak to me and thank me for sending out the message to the parents, and he requested to see one of – I think the counselor or the cap advisor at the time, wanted to meet with them,” she said. “The counselor came and found me after he had met for a period of time, said that they had information that seemed like it was more than he should be speaking to them about. I called my officer, who was part of this case, and I advised him that he probably should meet with the dad if they had additional information to share.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the jury heard testimony from two former students who said he betrayed their trust.

The defense argued there is no evidence Meyers committed a crime, while the state said the testimonies prove otherwise.

“There is no evidence in this case other than the testimony of a liar with $6 million at stake,” said defense attorney Bradley Horenstein.

“It’s what came from that chair and what our clerk has in their files right now. That’s the evidence,” said prosecutor Jonathan Borst.

The defense later rested, and closing arguments were delivered.

“Only one reliable witness, if you believe them, can be enough for a finding of guilt. and in this particular case, it’s a ‘she said, she said,'” said Borst.

“People will do whatever it takes to get what they want. That also means trying to manipulate a jury to believe that they’re telling the truth,” said Horenstein.

At around 6 p.m., jurors were receiving instructions as they prepare to deliberate.

If convicted, Meyers could face up to 14 years in prison.

