MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of congregants took part in a celebratory Mass to help mark a special occasion for a South Florida bishop;

Parishioners filled the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami to celebrate Archbishop Thomas Wenski on his 25th anniversary as a bishop, late Saturday afternoon.

Wenski was appointed auxiliary bishop of Miami on June 24, 1997, and his ordination took place on Sept. 3 of that year.

“I’m thankful to the Lord. I’m thankful to the good people of South Florida for their prayers and their support over the years,” said Wenski.

He said his current goal is to bring the archdiocese back to normal following more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking to move out finally of the shadow of COVID, and that requires getting back to normality and finding what that new normal might be in the post-COVID era,” he said, “but the mission of the church remains the same: to announce the Gospel to all and to invite all to an encounter with Jesus Christ.”

The day was special for another personal reason. Wenski became a bishop on what would have been his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.

