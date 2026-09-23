FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With 41 days to go until the midterm elections, South Florida election officials are encouraging voters to prepare, as history suggests lower voter turnout in non-presidential elections.

Supervisors of elections from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties held a tri-county press conference at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Their aim was to energize voters to cast their ballots.

Broward County alone has over 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots stamped and ready to be mailed out to voters on Thursday.

“It’s very important that we coordinate our efforts,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

“We want to see South Florida show up; we want to see you show up stronger, bigger and more engaged for the general elections,” said Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia.

Voters may cast their ballot through early voting, vote-by-mail or on election day.

“You should absolutely feel as assured as any voter voting any type of way, that your vote-by-mail ballot will be received and it will be counted,” Scott said.

Dates to remember for the upcoming midterm election are as follows:

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 22

Early voting: Oct. 19-Nov. 1

Election Day: Nov. 3

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.