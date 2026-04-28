MIAMI (WSVN) - The future of drone deliveries will soon touch down in Miami.

Walmart teamed up with Wing Drone Delivery to offer a demonstration of their latest technology and how the delivery process would work.

Once the system is up and running, users will be able to pick out items from Walmart through their app and receive the items via drone delivery within the hour.

Jessie Poole-Strang, a spokesperson for Wing Drone Delivery, said this service will be invaluable for shoppers who forget items after making a trip or just need a couple small items urgently.

“Maybe you forgot something for dinner, maybe you need lunch for the kids tomorrow, maybe you forgot something for a school project. It’s those last minute items that you really need fast, and so these drones can deliver them in as fast as 30 minutes,” said Poole-Strang.

The service is expected to be available for customers by 2027.

At the moment, the drones can only carry up to 2.5 pounds, which means they’re far from ready to make large deliveries.

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