MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance and cellphone video captured part of a cross-county crime spree that, authorities said, began with attempted luxury vehicle burglaries in Miami Beach and led to the arrests of two teenage boys in Hallandale Beach, as detectives continue their search for a third suspect.

Security footage shows a bronze Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen pulling out of a driveway of a home near Southwest 136th Street and 102nd Avenue in Kendall, Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of the luxury SUV was seen watching in dismay and astonishment as it peeled off.

An arrest report states three burglars entered the already-open garage of the residence and broke into two vehicles that had been left unlocked.

Officials said one of the perpetrators found the G-Wagen’s key fob and started the car, while another ransacked a Ford F-150 truck and stole a wallet and purse before they drove off in the G-Wagen.

Prior to the theft of the G-Wagen, investigators said, 14-year-old Daveion Gill, 16-year-old Guiyermo Spillman Jr. and a third perpetrator targeted a home near the 3400 block of Chase Avenue in Miami Beach.

The homeowner, a mother of four young children, shred surveillance video showing the would-be burglars pulling on the door handles of her Mercedes Maybach. Police said one of the suspects tried to do the same at a neighbor’s house.

“We were so terrified immediately because of the time of day that it happened,” the homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, told 7News. “Terrifying to think that they could have had weapons.”

Detectives said the trio, seen getting out of a Tesla, targeted these two homes in this Miami Beach neighborhood around lunchtime, but locked car doors prevented anything else from happening there.

“Who knows what they would have done if they got spooked by one of us walking out of the house?” said the homeowner who was targeted.

But the teens in the Tesla headed south to Kendall. After they took off in the G-Wagen, authorities said, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit were able to track down the stolen SUV north of the county line.

Video posted by Only In Dade showed police in pursuit of the G-Wagen as it swerved in between multiple cars at a red light before it crashed.

The juveniles bailed out of the vehicle, and Hallandale Beach Police officers took Gill and Spillman into custody at the intersection of Sheridan Street and North Park Road.

Hallandale Beach Police transferred the juveniles to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft detectives, who arrested them.

According to the arrest report, Gill confessed to his involvement in the Miami Beach attempted robberies and G-Wagen robbery to detectives.

The juveniles are both facing multiple felony charges, including unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and traveling across county lines with intent to commit a burglary.

Detectives, meanwhile, said the third thief remains on the run.

If you have any information on these crimes or the whereabouts of the suspect on the loose, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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