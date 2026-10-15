MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies arrested two teenage boys in connection to attempted car burglaries in Miami Beach that occurred just hours before.

According to the arrest report, 14-year-old Daveion Gill and 16-year-old Guiyermo Spillman Jr. were both arrested in Broward County, just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives said the crooks successfully committed an occupied burglary of a bronze Mercedes G-Wagon in Southwest Miami-Dade after leaving Miami Beach.

The stolen vehicle was tracked to Broward County, where video posted by Only In Dade showed authorities chasing the G-Wagen as it swerved in between multiple cars at a red light before crashing.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft detectives arrested two of the three burglars. A third is believed to be still at large.

Footage obtained exclusively by 7News captured two individuals wearing hoodies and masks as they ran onto a property near the 3400 block of Chase Avenue, Wednesday afternoon, and attempted to open the doors of several luxury cars, including a Mercedes Maybach and a white Lincoln. Meanwhile, a third masked perpetrator was seen scurrying to a neighboring home.

“We were so terrified immediately because of the time of day that it happened,” the victim told 7News.

The victim, who spoke with 7News on the condition of anonymity, said her four young children could have easily run into the group of men.

“My husband and I live here with our four young kids, so at any time we were running in and out to pick up either or drop off the kids. Today, thank God, they were in school at that time,” she said.

Thankfully, all of the vehicles were locked, and the burglars fled in the maroon Tesla in which they arrived.

The arrest report said Gill confessed his involvement in the Miami Beach attempted robberies to detectives.

The juveniles are both facing multiple felony charges, including unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and traveling across county lines with intent to commit a burglary.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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