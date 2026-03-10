WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amazon delivery employee is recovering at home after she was struck on the street by an apparent hit-and-run driver as she was delivering packages.

Surveillance video captured the moments the driver crashed into the female worker, sending her flying and then hitting the floor.

The car was driving east on Southwest 20th Street near 140th Place in West Miami-Dade, seconds before the impact on Tuesday.

A man who was walking with his daughter in the area witnessed the moment the SUV collided with the woman and kept going.

“It was a black SUV. They were going pretty fast, and they noticed they hit her, they started going even faster,” he said.

He said he quickly rushed to where the woman landed to help her.

“[Driver] hits her and she does like a 360 in the air. She had like a hole and everything in her pants. She was bleeding, there was Amazon packages and broken glass all over the street,” he said.

Neighbors told 7News that paramedics arrived quickly and rushed her to a local hospital.

“Guy like hit her and kept going. There was no remorse, no second thought about anything there,” said a female witness.

Now, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident and are seeking the driver.

“People speed down our street without a second thought. I hope they catch him. What he did was ridiculous and beyond belief that he just hit someone and kept going,” said the female witness.

Amazon said the driver is doing OK, and they are working with local law enforcement as they investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

