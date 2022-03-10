MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New police body camera footage shows the aftermath of a brutal blow and a knock out kick that ended with a bouncer behind bars.

Hotel hysteria and the Collins Avenue chaos was set off by a bouncer losing it, slamming a hotel guest’s head into the front glass door of the Nautilis by Arlo hotel last year.

“The bouncer snapped his neck,” said the wife of the victim. “The bouncer works here. They fired him on the spot after they snapped his neck.”

Her husband was kicked in the head too.

The aftermath was documented on Miami Beach Police body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News.

Surveillance video showed the bouncer walking the victim out.

The state attorney’s office blurred the images of the victim and his wife, who also appeared roughed up in the lobby, before her husband got the worst of it.

The violence stemmed from a disagreement over the dress code and escalated when the victim’s wife admitted she spit in the bouncer’s face before the head slam and kick.

“The bouncer smashes his head against the glass door,” said a doctor on police body camera footage.

A good Samaritan, who said he was a doctor, helped the unconscious victim and the responding officer.



“Minimum a concussion, minimum brain damage,” said the doctor on the video.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Days later, the Michigan couple declined an interview, but the wounded victim was in recovery.

In those moments that followed, police looked at cellphone footage and then searched for the bouncer.

“It should be pretty easy to find him,” said the Miami Beach Officer. “You have to have his information is an employee.”

Days later, at Miami Beach Police headquarters, Marc Vallin was interviewed by deceives, charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Vallin was sent to jail and bonded out.

He now awaits his trial.

Vallin’s attorney said this is a situation that started with violence against the bouncer on the inside of the hotel. He said that the victim initially came up to him with a cocktail glass and smashed it over his clients head.

That is what his attorney said kick-started the violence.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.