Bouncer at South Beach hotel arrested after clashing with couple over dress code

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent altercation at a high-end South Beach hotel led to the arrest of a bouncer and sent a man to the hospital, and police said it all started with a dispute over dress code.

According to Miami Beach Police, the confrontation took place at the entrance of the Nautilus Hotel along Collins Avenue, near 18th Street, Saturday night.

Investigators said a man and a woman, who were visiting South Florida from Michigan, were entering the lobby when they were stopped by the suspect.

Cellphone and surveilance video captured the chilling moments when the bouncer, identified as 39-year-old Marc Denis Vallin, slammed the 34-year-old man’s head into the glass entrance door before kicking him while he was lying on the floor.

What wasn’t caught on camera, investigators said, was a moment beforehand, when Vallin threw the woman down a set of stairs inside the hotel.

Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the brutal beatdown that followed was all over clothes.

“This apparently started over a dispute regarding dress code,” he said.

Instead of just escorting the couple out of the premises, police said, the bouncer escalated the altercation.

“He slams his head into that door. You can hear the bang,” said Rodriguez.

But that wasn’t the end of the ordeal. Once the man was down on the floor, police said, the bouncer struck him.

“He kicks him across the head,” said Rodriguez.

The male victim was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a concussion.

Vallin, who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

The couple have since returned to Michigan.

According to 7News sources, Vallin is not a hotel employee but was working as a contracted employee for an event.

