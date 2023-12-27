MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The victims of a horrifying home invasion in Miami Gardens turned the tables on a man accused of breaking in and tying them up. Now, they’re sharing their story of how they escaped and helped police to arrest the intruder.

7News cameras on Tuesday night captured the home’s fence damaged by a bullet, which was fired by the suspect’s gun after one of the victims fled the scene. The husband, who was inside the home the entire time, pinned the suspect down until police arrived.

“I hope nobody lives that,” said Jose, one of the victim’s.

The incident happened on Monday, which was the worst day for Jose and Gladys.

“We’re so afraid, but thank God we’re alive,” Jose said.

According to the victim’s, the suspect knocked at their door and was armed.

“We opened the door, he said, ‘Don’t move,’ and said, ‘How many people in the house,'” Jose said.

Detectives said the suspect, Hiram Tanco Crispin, forced the two into their bedroom and tied them up.

“He said, ‘Get the money, get the money. I know you got money,'” Jose said. “I gave what I had.”

The couple said they gave Crispin thousands of dollars, which was not enough for him.

“‘I torture her if you don’t give me the money, look for the money,'” Jose said. “I said, ‘I don’t have more money.”

Jose then asked Crispin to release him.

The couple then walked towards a van and went back inside.

“He put the gun on my head, then he put the gun next to my ear over here, and when he went to pat me down again, he put the gun on top of the table and I said, ‘Here’s the moment,” Jose said.

Jose pushed and pinned Crispin and was able to snatch a knife away from him. His wife was able to get herself loose and grabbed the gun that Crispin left on the table.

Speaking in Spanish, Gladys said she ran out of the home after her husband told her to get help. She started shooting the gun in the air.

A bullet hole was seen on a windshield. The bullet was lodged into the side of their van and there was broken glass on the ground, which was evidence of her desperate attempt to draw attention to the home.

Crispin was arrested and appeared before a judge.

“There is probable cause for armed home invasion, robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a firearm,” the judge said.

The couple said they don’t really know Crispin but met him once briefly years ago through a friend. The two own an auto junkyard and restaurant.

They said they never have cash in their home and are thankful they fought back and survived.

“Oh, yeah because what you do is incredible, what you do with that guy,” Jose said. “Oh, and he said, ‘You’re lucky. If that hit you with the gun, it’s a 45mm what he got.'”

The couple is still terrified and are shaken up by what happened to them.

Due to the incident, they plan to get cameras and alarms installed at their home to feel safe in their neighborhood.

