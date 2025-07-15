COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are filing a lawsuit against a Miami Beach high-rise apartment complex after, they say, upper management and security failed them during an armed robbery and home invasion last month.

According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Brian Lopez took advantage of the lack of security measures in place at the Flamingo Towers in Miami Beach to reach the ninth floor, where Jacob Kirsten and Kylee Holland reside. Upon contact, Lopez violently robbed, burglarized and beat them inside their home.

Lopez then forced them to transfer money via Zelle.

Miami Beach responded to the scene, eventually locating the suspect and taking him into custody.

During a news conference on Tuesday where they and their legal team announced a $12 million civil, negligence lawsuit against various parties, the trio said they remain shaken up.

“Since that night, I’ve been struggling with anxiety and a constant fear I never thought I would have,” said Kylee. “The trauma of what happened follows us every day.”

“I thought, you know, there was a possibility that I might die here tonight,” said victim Gary Burns.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County against Flamingo, the building’s security company, Lopez, and the building’s parent company.

Attorneys say the attack, however, was foreseeable and preventable.

The complaint reads in part: “Defendant Brian Lopez was able to access the property and lurk the residential floors of the North Tower and its common areas as an armed and visibly deranged trespasser.”

The trio’s attorneys said Lopez made his way through different entrance points of the complex like gates and parking lots by passing numerous security measures like facial recognition systems, fingerprint scanners and specialized elevators.

“The perpetrator of this event managed to make it through various secured points throughout this building and commit this heinous act without any resistance from security, personnel, or any of the security features,” said attorney Bernardo Pimentel. “Nothing was tipped off. This man could have been in that building for hours for all we know. Unless this situation would have happened, he may have gotten away.”

Holland said these were the same security measures they trusted to keep them safe.

“This happened in our home. A place that should be safe. A place that you should feel protected,” she said.

7News has since reached out to Flamingo Point for comment. Although they haven’t responded to the lawsuit, they did release a statement following the initial incident, calling the attack a security incident and urging residents to lock their doors.

The victims said they will move out as soon as possible.

Lopez remains in custody and is being held without bond.

