NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A law enforcement vehicle was involved in a collision in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The incident happened overnight in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near I-95 Dairy Road.

A badly damaged car can be seen, which appeared to have rear-ended the Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

According to BSO, the deputy and the driver were not seriously injured.

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