NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire and a partial fuel spill prompted the closure of the Gratigny Expressway during rush hour Friday, creating traffic woes for drivers.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 119th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported one person to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic is being forced to exit off the 37th Avenue connecter.

As a result of the closure, delays stretch from 37th Avenue to the Palmetto.

