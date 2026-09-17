NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals shattered the windows of several vehicles in a gated comunity in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering an ongoing investigation, and residents said this isn’t the first time they have been targeted.

Cameras captured shattered windows at Hibiscus Point Apartments, located along the 1300 block of Northwest 79th Street, early Thursday morning.

Residents were reeling upon discovering their vehicles were broken into and possibly ransacked.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all,” said Hiash.”It’s not one car, but five cars, that’s ridiculous.”

“When I came outside, I just saw a couple of the neighbors and the police,” said Victoria Fluker.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the complex to investigate, as this was not the first time something like this had happened.

“We have had this problem a few times already now,” said Hiash.

Residents believe the suspected thieves are coming from outside of their community. Now they’re calling for better security at the complex.

“Because, you know, people work hard for their property, and, you know, it’s just sad,” said Fluker.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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