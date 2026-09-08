MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal investigators continued to collect evidence from an expansive debris field near Miami International Airport as they attempt to pinpoint how an Amazon cargo plane overshot the runway and hit two vehicles on Labor Day weekend, leaving five people dead.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said they have recovered the black box from the plane wreckage, which is the key piece of evidence that investigators are going to be examining over the next few weeks.

Another key piece of evidence is the wreckage of the Boeing 767-300 itself, which remains in the grassy area where it came to rest and is going to continue to be there over the next few days, as investigators piece together what exactly led to Sunday afternoon’s crash.

New video shows someone jumping from the burning aircraft moments after it crashed. That person is seen running as smoke rises from the wreckage.

NTSB investigators are now looking for answers, after five people were killed and five others were injured when, officials said, the cargo plane overran the runway at MIA and slammed into vehicles on Northwest 67th Avenue.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy spoke with reporters at a news conference held Monday afternoon.

“I would describe it in one word: devastating, utter devastation,” she said.

Investigators said the Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air for Amazon, was flying into MIA from San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was the third flight for the aircraft that day.

Video shows the plane appearing to have trouble during its approach; then it’s seen racing down the runway.

Preliminary data indicates it was traveling roughly 128 miles per hour when it went off the runway.

Cellphone video shows the moments the jet overran the runway and burst into flames.

Overran runway. 3-0 on landing, struck navigational aids and equipment, then impacted a 2012 white Ford Econoline van that was owned by Professional Ocean Service Corporation, which is a contract cleaning company for the airlines. In the van were seven persons on board,” said Homendy. “The aircraft then traveled through a perimeter fence and impacted a Toyota Corolla Cross LE, which was traveling on Northwest 67th Avenue, and then continued into the grass and impacted another fence line.”

The impact tore the van apart. The NTSB said the plane finally came to a stop 1,300 feet past the paved surface, adding the victims killed were inside the Econoline and the Corolla.

First responders raced to rescue and pulled out three people who were hurt.

“Rescue, we got one breathing. He’s alive!” a first responder is heard saying in body camera footage.

Crews also reached the cockpit. The pilot and co-pilot were taken to the hospital.

Now, the scene has turned from rescue to recovery. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner was seen leaving the crash site and arriving to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Miami.

7 Skyforce on Monday captured the widespread debris, as well as the plane’s path across Northwest 67th Avenue.

NTSB investigators expect to spend a week combing through the wreckage to figure out why this happened and bring answers to victims and their families.

Homendy said the NTSB is committed to finding answers, but it will take more than that to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“Our whole goal as a safety agency is one thing: It’s safety, it’s to save lives, and that means our recommendations must be implemented or we’re going to be here again,” said.

In total, 32 NTSB investigators are on the ground at the crash site this week. As they investigate the wreckage, speaking with the pilot and co-pilot is at the top of their list.

Two runways remain closed at MIA as of Tuesday morning, and that’s leading to a number of cancellations and delays. Hundreds of flights have been impacted so far. Many passengers who were able to rebook told 7News they have to wait hours or even days in some cases to depart.

The NTSB said it’s not clear how long the two runways will be shut down. MIA officials advise travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

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