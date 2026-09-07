(CNN) — As the Boeing 767-300 began its descent under dark clouds over Miami International Airport, it flew past the usual landing zone for Runway 30.

The aircraft, weighing more than 100 tons, remained airborne deep into the runway — its left rear gear continuing to bounce along the pavement, which rapidly disappeared ahead. By the time it reached the runway’s end, the jet was still barreling forward at 130 miles per hour, tracking data from Flightradar24 showed.

On its third flight of the day, the aircraft hurtled across a small grassy patch, then through a chain-link fence with razor wire. Concrete barriers designed to keep cars out of the secure area crumbled as the jet headed straight for a four-lane road.

Slicing across the pavement, the aircraft struck two vehicles, including a 2012 Ford van carrying seven people and a Toyota SUV. At least five people died and five were injured; the conditions of the two pilots rescued from the cockpit aren’t clear.

All five of those deceased were inside vehicles, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said during a Monday news conference.

When the plane finally came to a fiery halt — about 1,300 feet past the paved surface near a parking lot where Tesla robotaxis were stationed — it left a trail of wreckage. Among the debris were airbags, parts of the aircraft and passenger vehicles, and destroyed fencing, which had been catapulted throughout the area of the plane’s path.

“Plane’s on fire!” a first responder soon shouted on an emergency radio channel. “Put your game faces on.”

Homendy said recovery operations are ongoing, adding that “the recovery of victims is most important.”

Recovery crews were also able to retrieve the aircraft’s black box, which should reveal audio from the cabin, as long as the data hasn’t been erased, Homendy said.

A 32-person team will be on site for at least the next week, Homendy said, though the NTSB will not determine a probable cause for the crash on scene.

“Know that we are deeply, deeply committed to our duty, our responsibilities as an investigative agency to determine how this accident occurred, why it happened, with one goal in mind: safety,” Homendy said Monday. “And that’s to prevent it from happening again.”

The NTSB will hold another news conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The catastrophe left Miami’s airport operating with just two of its normal four runways on a busy Labor Day and raised questions about whether the facility needs better equipment to prevent an overshooting aircraft from leaving airport property.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident.

Trail of ‘utter devastation’

Homendy characterized the incident as “utter devastation,” describing tire marks that plowed through grass and the torn-apart van.

Spencer Deno, mayor of the Village of Virginia Gardens, which he said is the closest municipality to the crash scene, felt his house shake from the impact of the crash, he told CNN.

“Within a minute, I began hearing sirens. I grabbed my keys, and my wife and I drove toward Northwest 36th Street, approximately a block from our home,” Deno said. “When I turned onto 36th Street, I immediately saw officers responding from multiple directions. As soon as I reached Perimeter Road, I saw the tail section of the aircraft, and at that point I knew there had been an aviation-related crash.”

Francisco Diaz, a Boeing 747 captain who is president of the Captains Council, a Miami-based pilots’ organization, was helping lead a class at the Boeing training center at the time of the crash, he told CNN. He felt the whole building shake and ran outside. Another training instructor arrived moments later.

“He was shaking because he was almost hit by the airplane when the airplane came out of the airport into the street,” Diaz said.

How the crash unfolded

The cargo plane tried to land around 2 p.m. ET Sunday on a runway more than 9,000 feet long. But the jet rose above the normal path aircraft take on their approach to Runway 30 before dropping altitude to return back into proper position, tracking data from Flightradar24 showed.

The plane had passed through a developing thunderstorm as it approached the airport, one of several pop-up storms in the area, tracking data appeared to show.

During the landing, the direction of the wind suddenly changed, said David Soucie, a CNN safety analyst and former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector, giving Flight 7598 a tailwind that may have made it more difficult to slow down.

“You’re picking up speed instead of bleeding speed off at that point,” Soucie said.

The pilots did not inform air traffic controllers of any problems with the plane prior to landing, air traffic control audio indicated.

The plane landed almost parallel to the ground instead of with the standard “flare” maneuver, in which the nose lifts at the last moment so the rear landing gear touches the ground first, social media video showed.

Diaz, who has flown this type of plane before, said, “From the videos that we have seen, it looks like an unstable approach,” adding that there are a number of factors at play that the NTSB will have to investigate.

As the jet came to rest near the parking lot past the runway, a fire erupted around its crumpled starboard engine – on the right when facing forward – social media video showed.

Moments after the plane came to a stop, one video appeared to show a crew member jump from the aircraft to the ground before walking away from the crash site.

Flames and thick black smoke rose from the aircraft as rescue crews rushed in to douse it with fire retardant. Over 60 fire rescue units and some 200 firefighters responded, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said Sunday during a news conference.

The status of the victims

Five people were killed, Jadallah said. Five others were injured, with three taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Rescue workers used a ladder to access the plane’s interior through a cockpit window, social media video showed. Several victims trapped in vehicles struck by the plane were extracted by firefighters, Jadallah said.

The van struck by the plane was transporting workers with Professional Ocean Service Corporation, a contract cleaning company for airlines. CNN has reached out to the company for comment.

The van was inside the airport, and the small SUV the jet also hit was on the outside, Homendy said.

No one inside the plane died, she said, although the health status of the flight crew is unclear.

The type of plane involved

The plane was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 en route from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami.

It was operated by 21 Air, a cargo carrier headquartered in North Carolina with an operations center in Miami. 21 Air works for several companies and is one of nine flight vendors for Amazon Air, which operates more than 250 carriers daily to ship customer packages.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told CNN in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.”

Investigators will examine the aircraft’s operations and human performance, including flight crew experience, training and air traffic control, Homendy said Monday.

Other factors, such as the flight operator’s contractual relationship with Amazon, FAA oversight and weather conditions, will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Under FAA regulations, it’s the operator who is considered responsible when it comes to a crash; in this case, that would be 21 Air, Mary Schiavo, a CNN transportation analyst and former inspector general of the Department of Transportation, told CNN.

Schiavo referenced a deadly 2019 Amazon plane crash in Texas she litigated.

“Atlas Air, the predecessor to this operator, 21 Air, was operating a 767 and crashed into water,” she said, adding the NTSB cited the pilots and the company’s training in its final report. “Because Atlas was the operator, not Amazon Prime or Amazon Fulfillment, Atlas was liable and its insurers paid.”

How this is affecting travel

The crash scene and cleanup are causing delays: Flights headed to Miami International Airport will be delayed by an average of more than five hours, according to an advisory from the FAA.

As of 9:45 p.m. ET, about 167 flights to or from Miami were canceled and about 388 were delayed, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Two of the airport’s four runways are closed for most of Monday, an FAA notice to pilots stated. Runway 30, where the Amazon Boeing 767 tried to land, as well as Runway 26L, just north of it, remained closed as of 9:45 p.m. ET Monday, according to a notice from the airport.

Questions about safety measures

Runway excursions – when airplanes go off the runway – are the No. 1 incident involving airplanes worldwide, according to data from the International Air Transport Association.

While the cause of Sunday’s crash is still under investigation, Miami International Airport lacks a key safety feature that might have prevented the aircraft from overrunning the airport property and reaching a roadway, aviation experts said.

The Engineered Material Arresting System – or EMAS – places a series of concrete pads at the end of a runway. Although they look solid, the lightweight material is designed to be crushed under the weight of an airplane.

“When the airplane goes off the end of the runway, the wheels crunch into it. The plane is stopped,” Schiavo said.

“An airport this surrounded by population, they need an arrestor bed system at the end of these runways to stop this from happening again,” she said.

Many airports in the US currently have an EMAS system in place, Diaz, the Captains Council president, noted.

“Like many airports in the US, Miami is now surrounded by the city. You have roads, highways, buildings all over around the airport. So having a system where you can stop an airplane when it’s coming out of the runway” is important, Diaz said.

CNN has reached out to the FAA and the airport for comment.

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