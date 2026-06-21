MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Plenty of soccer fans showed up at Miami Stadium ahead of the Uruguay and Cape Verde World Cup match.

Fans can be seen throughout the fan zone representing Cape Verde, and others representing Uruguay, while taking pictures in front of a large soccer ball.

Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, Vozinha, captivated fans all around the world after his performance and received instant fame.

After an unforgettable World Cup debut against Spain, soccer fans wonder if Cape Verde can do it again and hold off Uruguay on Sunday night.

Fans arrived early to watch the matchup between Uruguay and Cape Verde.

This will be the first time the two teams meet on the pitch.

7News spoke with fans, and they said they’re excited that these teams are at this level.

“Probably this is going to be the only time in my life that FIFA is going to be in the US and Cape Verde is going to be playing and I’ll be able to watch them so it’s a huge deal for me, you know what I mean?” said a soccer fan.

The Uruguay and Cape Verde World Cup match will be the second FIFA World Cup match Miami Stadium has hosted.

“It’s a World Cup, nothing better. It’s the absolute better if you love soccer, this is the best,” said Uruguay fan Leo Scarone.

Uruguay’s first game in the tournament ended in a draw against Saudi Arabia, but their fans are not worried.

“I expect that we will win. You and I expect a 2-0, so let’s see how it goes,” said Scarone.

It will be Uruguay’s 15th appearance in the FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay has two World Cup wins, and they won the first-ever World Cup championship back in 1930 and again in 1950.

From a team with deep history in the tournament, to one writing its own now, Cape Verde’s debut in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been pretty epic.

“We here, for us it’s a dream to be here. Doesn’t matter if we have one point already or not, but just for this game it’s amazing,” said Cape Verde fan Fabio Gomes.

Soccer fans are still making their way inside Miami Stadium as the kickoff began at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.