MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders came together to encourage higher education for students in South Florida.

United Way Miami met with leaders from other organizations on Wednesday, as more and more high school seniors opt against pursuing a college education.

Among those students who do, said United Way Miami President and CEO Symeria Hudson, some fail to complete financial aid applications and leave millions of dollars unclaimed.

“We know right here in Miami-Dade County that we are leaving over $27 million of Pell grant money on the table that students and people can take advantage of today,” said Hudson.

According to organizers, if 1,500 more Miami-Dade students continued their education past high school, the county would see $1 billion extra in valued growth.

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