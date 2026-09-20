MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way Miami and the Miami-Dade County Community Services Department brought volunteers together to renovate a community service center.

The community beautification project took place on Saturday at the Edison No Wrong Door Community Resource Center in Miami.

Over 60 volunteers completed extensive upgrades to the property, which included new landscaping, gardening and painting, as well as a new flower garden and outdoor seating.

“The financial investment in the community is important. But coming out, and when employees come with their families and children and roll up their sleeves, and they beautify places, it really is one of the most fulfilling experience you’ll ever have,” said Gladys Reed from United Way Miami.

Part of the volunteer work included painting a rock garden and making a Zen garden.

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