CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends of The Underline completed and opened all 10 miles of the Kenneth C. Griffin Urban Trail, which runs from Brickell to Dadeland Mall.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to commemorate the milestone.

“Miami-Dade County was one of the most dangerous places to walk and bike in the United States, so this is a very big gesture,” said Friends of the Underline Founder and Executive Chair Meg Daly.

The project took 12 years to complete and was built out in several phases.

It started with Daly, who turned an accident into action.

“I had a bike accident. I had the idea to turn the land below the Metrorail into a park and trail,” she said.

The project, costing roughly $150 million, was a true partnership between federal, local and private philanthropists.

“Mobility is critical. People need a safe and shady place to walk and bicycle. It’s a commuting vehicle as well. I personally have used it for commuting, so it’s something that everyone can enjoy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Those who work to maintain the trail can also enjoy it.

“One of the many programs we’re very proud of is the Park Stewards Program, which is a partnership between Chapman Partnership, the Lennar Foundation and The Underline,” said Daly. “People who are experiencing homelessness through the Chapman Partnership program itself have the opportunity to be trained, paid a living wage, work on The Underline, and then they graduate with the ability to maintain parks and public spaces.”

This project is ultimately meant to be a place people can be proud of, with public safety at top of mind.

“You know, Miami was built for the car, and so, this is the opportunity to reclaim our streets, and our public and private places, for us to walk and experience the city the way that we choose,” said Daly.

While the 10-mile trail is open to the public, The Underline is still working on a few parks, which organizers said will hopefully be done by February.

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