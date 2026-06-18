SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) -

An undercover Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office operation targeting human trafficking led to the arrest of a Sweetwater resident accused of arranging a meeting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

Abdoul Haseeb, 21, was charged with human trafficking of a minor, using a computer service to travel to meet a minor and unlawful use of computer services, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Squad said the operation involved undercover deputies posting an online advertisement as part of an effort to identify individuals seeking to engage in illegal sexual activity involving minors.

According to the affidavit, Haseeb contacted a phone number listed in the advertisement and began communicating with an undercover deputy posing as the mother of a juvenile girl.

During the conversations, deputies said Haseeb agreed to pay $200 to meet with a person he believed was 15 years old.

According to the affidavit, Haseeb later arrived at an undisclosed location in Miami-Dade County, where he completed the agreed-upon payment and was taken into custody by deputies.

Haseeb was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held without bond pending a bond hearing, according to jail records.

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