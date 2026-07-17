(WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup final is sparking something fun between two South Florida restaurants.

The tournament has brought some fun competition, but in South Florida, there’s no exception, as two restaurants are looking to go head-to-head for the final after gathering passionate fans in on a grand philanthropy event.

Argentinean restaurant and market, Graziano’s Mercado in Coral Gables, along with Spanish restaurant Casa Juancho in Little Havana, are competing with a $10,000 bet for a special cause.

The battle started as a friendly wager before it escalated into something grand.

“I told Felipe, if Argentina makes it to the final, ‘I’m gonna bet you pan rizado that we win’ and he said ‘I’m gonna bet you a paella,'” said Leo Graziano, CEO of Graziano’s Group.

From there, they discussed how they can spice things up.

“I said let’s do it for real money, and whoever loses pays the charity we chose,” said Felipe Valls Jr., CEO & President of Casa Juancho.

Now the two restaurants are raising money for a nonprofit called Amigos for Kids.

“It helps underprivileged kids. It gives toys and Christmas. It guides and helps kids that have been abused and trains for families that are in that situation of abused kids,” said Valls Jr.

For generations, the family of Casa Juancho and Graziano have helped shape Miami’s culinary landscape, while proudly celebrating their heritage.

Their World Cup competition and boisterous watch parties show their shared passion for soccer.

“Every game that’s happened in Graziano or in Casa Juancho has been completely jam-packed with fans, cheering with flags and people coming out the window,” said Valls Jr.

Now, the restaurants are looking to use their friendly rivalry as an opportunity to give back to the community that supported their families.

“Go USA, go Argentina, go Spain baby,” said Valls Jr.

Valls Jr. and Graziano emphasized unity, stating the final is for the whole Latin community in South Florida, regardless of who wins.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.