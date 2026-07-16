SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed in a fiery rollover crash along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the overturned truck along the southbound lanes near Bird Road, just after 10:50 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker truck was traveling south when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and collide into the center median concrete barrier wall. The impact caused the truck to catch fire.

Cellpjone video captured the truck fully engulfed in flames as dark smoke billowed into the sky.

7News has learned there were two people inside the truck. The driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was reportedly able to climb out and escape with minor injuries.

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to put out the flames.

The hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up materials that leaked onto the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike between Southwest Eighth Street and Bird Road through the morning. As of late Thursday afternoon, all lanes have reopened.

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